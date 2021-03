Nearly three months after violence forced the closure of tech giant Apple's contract manufacturer Wistron's facility at Kolar in Karnataka, the Taiwan-based company resumed operations at the plant on March 8, state industries minister said on Wednesday.

The company reopened the plant with all requisite clearance, Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said. The factory at Narasapura in Kolar district had been shut since December 12 due to wage-related issues, which led to many workers going on a rampage at the factory, even damaging equipment and property.

"The wage-related issues that occurred in December left many employees staring at a bleak future. We don't want a repeat of such incidents," Shettar said during a visit to the Wistron facility. He added that henceforth labour issues should be brought to the notice of the local district administration.

During the visit, the minister also interacted with labourers and enquired about their well-being and working conditions, the official statement said.

Apple, which has put Wistron on probation, had said last month said that 'corrective actions' have been completed by Wistron, which mainly makes the iPhone SE for the company. It said that Apple employees and independent auditors will remain on site to validate that the new processes are effective. Wistron remains on probation and will not get new contracts. Apple had found violations of suppliers' code of conduct.

Wistron had also said it found that some workers were not paid properly and had removed the VP for India in December.

Wistron CEO David Shen in a statement last month had said that all employees have been paid and that new hiring and payroll systems have been implemented.

Among the several issues at the plant were about overtime work not being recorded as attendance systems were not implemented properly.

"Since the events at our Narasapura facility in December, we have been working hard on improvements across the board to raise standards and fix the issues. All employees have been promptly and fully paid, and we implemented new hiring and payroll systems to ensure everyone is paid correctly and provided the correct documentation going forward," Shen had said.