iPhone assembly firm Foxconn's employees hospitalised over food poisoning

Several employees of a unit of Foxconn India, which assembles iPhones for Apple, were hospitalised today following a bout of food poisoning, a source familiar with the matter said.

The food poisoning occurred earlier this week at Foxconn's dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives, said a second source. A bulk of the Taiwanese manufacturer's workforce is women.

It was not immediately clear how many workers are seriously ill and whether the incident would disrupt production at the plant in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts Chennai.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.