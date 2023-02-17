iPhone 15 rumours: Thinner bezels, USB Type-C port, better camera and more

9to5Mac, a website that closely tracks Apple products and the rumours around them, said it has obtained exclusive renders of Apple’s upcoming flagship from a 'reliable' case manufacturer. But nothing's final till Apple says so — which it won’t until September, 2023.

The iPhone 15 Pro, expected to launch later this year, will reportedly come with “some significant changes to the design and features.” 9to5Mac, a website that closely tracks Apple products and the rumours around them, said it has obtained exclusive renders of Apple’s upcoming flagship from a “reliable” case manufacturer and 3D Artist Ian Zelbo.

The USB Type-C charging port, which almost all Apple devices feature with the exception of the iPhone, is likely to come to the iPhone 15 lineup. “This could be due to the pressure from the European Union (EU), which has been pushing for a common charging standard for all smartphones and devices. Unfortunately, this might be limited to cables approved for Apple’s MFi program for data transfer speeds and charging speeds,” the report noted.

iPhones have been using Apple’s proprietary lightning port since 2012 and the new EU rules will require all phones sold after late 2024 to use the USB-C connector for their charging ports. Apple has not confirmed anything on the matter yet but the chatter on the street is getting louder, which could mean that there is a possibility.

The renders also suggest that the curvature of the edges — both on the glass and on the metal frame — could also get softer. “The glass curves slightly around the edges, creating a more seamless transition to the frame. The frame itself is also more curved than before, resembling the design of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and the new M2 MacBook Air. This could make the phone more comfortable to hold and less prone to accidental touches,” 9to5Mac said.

While the display size is likely to remain the same, the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro could be a tad thinner, which could be a blessing — if the rumour turns out to be true. That might also translate to smaller body size, but nobody knows yet.

The camera bump on the renders also looks thicker than before but at this point in time, it is almost expected. The bump, since the iPhone 11, has been getting bigger and bulkier. An upgrade to the camera itself is also expected, given how a huge chunk of most of the iPhone keynotes is dedicated to the photo and video capturing features.

Another interesting rumour that has been doing the rounds is that the volume rockers could be capacitive buttons instead of physical ones, but obviously nothing is confirmed until Apple puts its stamp on it. The mute switch, according to the website, also looks redesigned with a smaller and rounder shape similar to that of the capacitive buttons.

A capacitive button basically works through a light touch (as in a microwave or induction) instead of having to physically push it.

While some of these changes might give us hope for a newer-looking iPhone, they cannot be taken as the final word. 9to5Mac also added in its report saying, “These renders are based on an early CAD model and may not reflect all aspects of Apple’s final design.”

For context, the CAD files that were shared with 9to5Mac come from a factory out of China, that is seemingly the first to get these files. Historically, CAD files are accurate to the final device in terms of both dimensions and design, as having inaccurate ones would be costly to case designers and factories.

But like I said, nothing is final until Apple says that it is, which it won’t until September.