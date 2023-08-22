iPhone 15 rumours: Pro Max variant launch likely delayed to October

The iPhone 15 rumours so far are sure to get several Apple fans excited and eager to send their money the tech giant’s way as soon as the devices go on sale. The Pro models are expected to receive major upgrades this year, but now it seems that people might have to hold on to their wallets for a little bit longer.

According to a report by 9To5Mac on Monday, the iPhone 15 Pro Max — which could also be potentially called the iPhone 15 Ultra — might be delayed until October this year, owing to the rumoured periscope lens in its main camera setup.

“Camera parts supplier Sony will not be able to provide the image sensor used by the iPhone 15 Pro Max in time for it to ship alongside the other new models. That’s according to a major equity analyst note viewed and described by a 9to5Mac source,” the report said.

The periscope lens will have greater optical zoom capabilities than the current 3x zoom that the iPhone Pro models have had to date. Several Android flagships including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Pixel 7 Pro have the periscope lens, which makes sense for Apple to take the camera capabilities a notch higher or to not give in to the race. It could, honestly, go either way.

This also won’t be the first time that Apple will ship a model later than others. Last year, iPhone 14 Plus — the new bigger screen model that replaced the iPhone 13 Mini — was shipped in October, while the other three devices in the lineup shipped on time. iPhone XR was shipped after the iPhone XS in 2018. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max were also shipped weeks after iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in 2020.

Another rumour that has surfaced online is that the iPhone 15 lineup might come with colour-coordinated braided cables for charging, similar to the cables that come in the box with the new MacBooks. These will be the only cables that will support fast charging on the devices, or so the internet says.

The iPhone 15 models are expected to be announced on September 12.