iPhone 15 Pro Rumours: Capacitive buttons that could work even when the phone is dead?

In yet another iPhone 15 Pro leak, we learn more about the supposed capacitive buttons that the models will sport, replacing the tactile volume rockers and the mute switch.

The same source who revealed iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island now claims on a MacRumors forum that the capacitive buttons could be triggered even when the phone is dead with the help of a new microprocessor that Apple is said to be working on.

“Currently, the Low Energy mode is capable of doing small tasks; like using Apple Pay when the phone is dead, or being able to use Bluetooth to connect to other iOS/Mac devices to constantly track your device with the Find My Network (started in iOS 15),” the source said.

Along with these functions, the source said that the Low Energy Mode will also be able to “sense capacitive button presses, holds, and even detect their own version of 3D Touch with the new volume up/down button, action (currently ringer switch) button, and power button, while the phone is dead or powered down”.

This suggests that the capacitive mute button could function as a customisable action button — like the one on the Apple Watch Ultra — and have multiple functionalities.

The leaker also notes that the buttons are being tested in two configurations:

“1. Volume goes up/down faster depending on the amount of force pressed on each respective capacitive volume button.

2. Volume can be controlled by swiping/sliding finger up or down on the volume capacitive rocker.”

However, only one of these will make it into the final iOS build and it is not yet confirmed which one.

As has been the case for a while, the base iPhone 15 models are not expected to be receiving any major upgrades, apart from maybe getting the Dynamic Island, as compared to their Pro counterparts, which seem to be getting a full-on makeover this year with thinner bezels, capacitive buttons, rounded corners and a higher price.

In other news, if you have been wondering about the iPhone 15 Ultra, that’s probably not happening. There have been leaks after leaks about the iPhone 15 Pro models and so far nothing on an Ultra model. To add to it, reliable insider Unknownz21 said on Twitter that “there’s nothing to suggest the ‘Ultra’ branding — although it’s not impossible”.

“If Unknownz21 has heard nothing to suggest an iPhone 15 Ultra is coming, its arrival now feels like a very long shot,” Forbes reported.

Then again, the usual disclaimer: don't believe anything and everything till you hear it from Apple in September and see it with your own eyes.