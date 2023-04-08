The new iPhone 15 Pro models may receive a brand-new deep red colour alongside White, Space Black, and Gold.

After all the speculation, several analysts and insiders pulling strings to find one detail after another, Apple fans can now look at what the new iPhone 15 Pro — which is still months away from its release — could potentially look like.

Apple tracker 9To5Mac has been on its toes gathering intel on Apple's upcoming release and in a new report, the publication shows renders from the CAD images that it also exclusively revealed.

3D artist Ian Zelbo shared the images of the renders he designed on Twitter and here is what they reveal.

As was previously reported, the titanium frame with slightly rounded edges and even a brushed texture in place of the present glossy finish, which is infamous for attracting fingerprints. The titanium frame is expected to take over from the present steel build in the iPhone 14 Pro.

The camera always remains at the centre of focus and the iPhone 15 Pro may get a significant upgrade in this aspect too. This device will have a much larger camera bump than the already large camera modules that iPhone 14 Pro models have.

In comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the smaller iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to have a larger camera bump. According to 9to5Mac, this is probably because the periscope zoom may only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have even better camera sensors that will “capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings.”

Apple may finally switch to USB-C in its all iPhone 15 models. Based on the leaked image of the device, the USB-C port features a distinctive metal frame with a ribbed pattern.

The new iPhone 15 Pro models may receive a brand-new deep red colour alongside White, Space Black, and Gold. The deep red colour will replace the deep purple from the current lineup.

Two new haptic engines specifically designed to simulate pressing a button are expected to replace the current buttons. The mute switch will also have the haptic treatment and work as a push button instead.

The phones may possibly have the slimmest bezels on a smartphone at just 1.55mm thick. Tipster Ice Universe also tweeted images of what looks like the top glass of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, hinting at a significantly smaller bezel.

Why do I want you to believe this is true? Because the evidence comes not only from CAD renderings, but also from physical objects: the glass cover of the iPhone, is part of the phone, not a protective film. So its bezel is equal to the bezel of the phone.bezel：15=14P＞15P pic.twitter.com/FRkLi2b4zR — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 8, 2023

The iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in September this year and if all the renders are in the final release then a lot of iPhone users might want to save the date — whenever Apple decides that is.

