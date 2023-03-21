iPhone 15 Pro could feature the thinnest bezels on a smartphone

The potential updates on the iPhone 15 design have been already out for some time. To jog your memory, 9To5Mac revealed in an exclusive that the iPhone 15 will come with capacitive buttons, more curved edges, thinner bezels and a chunkier camera module.

Another day, another set of rumours about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Reports are suggesting faster charging speeds, updated buttons, thinnest bezels on a smartphone ever and more.

While most of it has been out for some time, it seems like the sources have more details. How many of them will come to life is anyone’s guess.

Here is what we know.

The potential updates on the iPhone 15 design have been already out for some time. To jog your memory, 9To5Mac revealed in an exclusive that the iPhone 15 will come with capacitive buttons, more curved edges, thinner bezels and a chunkier camera module.

Details from leaked CAD images show that the iPhone 15 base models could receive the Dynamic Island this year, getting rid of the infamous notch for good.

According to leaker ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 Pro models could have a unified volume button with haptic feedback, similar to the Home button on the current iPhone SE. Currently, the iPhones have two separate for turning the volume up and down. The leaker also suggests that the mute switch could be replaced with a button — also capacitive — which will need to be pressed to turn the ringer on or off.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to continue with the physical buttons and the mute switch.

Another interesting fact that renowned leaker Ice Universe shared is that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to feature bezels that are even thinner than the ones on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. As per his tweet, the bezels will be 1.5mm thick across all sides.

For reference, the bezels on iPhone 14 Pro models are 3.2mm thick. If the rumour comes true, the new bezel would be almost half the thickness of the previous generation.

Apple is also the only high-end smartphone maker so far that has been able to achieve a symmetrical bezel across all sides, which is interesting.

ShrimpApplePro, first claimed earlier this year that Apple would grant MFi (Made for iPhone) certification to USB-C accessories. The leaker also claimed that cables without MFi certification will only be capable of a certain amount of charging.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple will “optimise the fast charging performance of MFi-certified chargers for the iPhone 15”.

The current maximum charging speed for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 support is 20W, while the maximum speed for Pro variants is 27W. Kuo also claims that the faster charging speed would only be accessible with Apple-certified cables, regardless of the power of the adapter.

Kuo also mentioned that only iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to receive the USB 3.2, which allows for faster data transfer speeds while the regular models will probably feature the slower USB 2.0.