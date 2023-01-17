hometechnology News

iPhone 15 prices leaked — gap between Pro and base models may get wider

iPhone 15 prices leaked — gap between Pro and base models may get wider

3 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Jan 17, 2023 6:53:26 PM IST (Updated)

According to a leak on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, 'Apple will increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro series, further widening the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus.' Forbes says the information 'should be taken seriously.' Read on for the leaked prices.

While we are still months away from the next iPhone launch by Apple, the alleged prices of the iPhone 15 have leaked online, and according to Forbes, one should take them seriously. Initially, the rumours were that Apple might be bridging the gap between the pricing of upcoming its base models — iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus — and the Pro models but now the leaks are suggesting that the gap could get wider this year, especially with the coming of the alleged Ultra model, which will essentially replace the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to a leak on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, “Apple will increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro series, further widening the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus.” Forbes also said that the information “should be taken seriously.”


Also Read: India iPhone breakthrough masks struggle to be next China

The pricing that has come to light is as follows:

  • iPhone 15 - from $799
  • iPhone 15 Plus - from $899
  • iPhone 15 Pro - from $1099
  • iPhone 15 Ultra - from $1199

    • While these prices are expected in the US market, Forbes also said the price hike is expected globally.

    The current pricing of the iPhone 14 models looks like this:

    • iPhone 14 - from $799
    • iPhone 14 Plus - from $899
    • iPhone 14 Pro - from $999
    • iPhone 14 Pro Max - from $1099

      • In India, the cost of the iPhone Pro models is already skyrocketing with a difference of about Rs 50,000 over its US cost, owing to the growing strength of the US dollar and it could very well be assumed that the iPhone 15 Pro and the Ultra might cost even more. So, start saving if you have your eyes set on the devices.

      It might seem like the price hike wasn’t the best idea for Apple, especially when the iPhone 14 base models saw an underwhelming response, forcing the tech giant to cut down on production. And cost wise the company is separating the two ranges, it seems to be bringing the two together in terms of availability of features.

      Also Read: Apple is working on adding touch screens to Macs in major turnabout

      Another interesting thing that the leaker mentioned was that the Dynamic Island and the 48 MP main camera sensor — which are currently exclusive only to the iPhone 14 Pro models — are likely to come to the base models this year as well. The Pro models, on the other hand, are tipped to come with a titanium chassis and dual front cameras, something that might justify the increased cost.

      If Apple goes through with an idea like this, this could potentially boost the base model sales and leave the more expensive models for users who actually need the titanium body (as if the Pro models weren’t heavy enough already).

      Meanwhile, we still have about eight months to go and who knows what other new developments and amendments could surface in the meanwhile.

      Also Read: Apple to begin making in-house screens in 2024 in shift away from samsung

      (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
      First Published: Jan 17, 2023 6:52 PM IST
