iPhone 15 Plus features, images leaked ahead of September launch, check details here

The latest leak reveals iPhone 15 battery type, charging components, and also the presence of an Apple-designed 3LD3 chip within the device.

The launch of much-anticipated Apple iPhone 15 series is likely a few weeks away. As Apple lovers are eagerly waiting for the series, a few leaks have started surfacing on the Internet giving major hints about the features of the upcoming iPhone ahead of its expected September release. Beginning from its price to its features and specifications, a lot of rumours have been floating on social media platforms.

A few purported pictures of the iPhone 15 Plus have also gone viral on social media, leaving users all excited. A user named Majin Bu recently tweeted a few pictures, giving a close look at the phone's USB C connector and also about its self-designed chip.

In the first series of pictures, Majin Bu offered a glimpse of the charging components including the phone's USB C connector.

https://twitter.com/MajinBuOfficial/status/1691040001851629568

Further, the user shared another set of pictures showing the packaged 3LD3 chip. However, he didn't reveal the chip's precise role.

"You can see the packaged chip on the iPhone 15 series. The model is 3LD3. Because it is a self-designed chip, the function cannot be judged by the model. Judging from the same type of plastic packaged chips in the past, it may be the setting of transmission encryption," he wrote.

https://twitter.com/MajinBuOfficial/status/1691040022202392576

Notably, this is not the first time that certain details about the phone's USB Type-C port got leaked on social media. Earlier in March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the phone of the iPhone 15 series would include a USB Type-C port and it would facilitate rapid charging when used with officially certified cables.

On the other hand, another Apple informant Unknownz1 also shared a few details about the upcoming Apple phones. It went on to reveal its CPU and GPU makeup, its clock speeds, and the RAM amount and type.

https://twitter.com/URedditor/status/1689320339388473352

It also stated that the 6-core CPU of the iPhone 15 will comprise two performance cores and four efficiency cores. The phone will come with 6GB LPDDR5 DRAM (Low Power Double Data Rate SDRAM).

Rumours suggest that this year, Apple could host its event on September 13, which also makes sense since the company usually makes the announcement on the second Tuesday (sometimes Wednesday). Going by Apple’s history, if it does decide to announce the new iPhone lineup on September 13, the smartphone should be available for pre-order on September 15 and possibly be on open sale on September 22.