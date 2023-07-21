iPhone 15 launch might get delayed this year

Dan Ives, a Wall Street analyst, believes that around 250 million people are still using iPhones that are at least four years old, and could upgrade to the iPhone 15 series along with the people who upgrade regularly.

Most iPhone 15 Pro rumours so far have made fans happy, with suggestions of a Type-C port, thinner bezels, lighter body, etc. However, amidst the wave of positive buzz, the latest rumour could come as a disappointment, if true.

According to a recent report by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 Pro series this year could be delayed and is expected to hit the markets only in October. Generally, Apple launches the iPhones in the second week of September and the devices go on sale the following week.

Wamsi Mohan, a global securities analyst at Bank of America, was the first to report the delay saying that the launch could slip into the fourth quarter, while not giving a specific reason for it.

Another report by The Information suggests that while the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will launch in September, the supply will be limited due to “problems with screen manufacturing at LG Display”.

“Those problems stem from the fact that a new manufacturing process is being used in order to shrink the bezel size. It's apparently a similar issue to one Apple also faced for some Apple Watch models in the past,” the report said.

The displays for the iPhone 15 Pro models, which are expected to have the thinnest bezels on a smartphone , are being developed by LG Display and are reportedly failing the reliability test during a process in which the display is fused to the metal shell.

“Apple is currently tweaking the design of the displays made by LG in order for them to pass the aforementioned tests, and it also still has Samsung-made displays that it can use for assembly,” the report added.

Either way, the news is not good for fans expecting to upgrade to the latest iPhone this year. Dan Ives, a Wall Street analyst, believes that around 250 million people are still using iPhones that are at least four years old and could upgrade to the iPhone 15 series along with the people who upgrade regularly. This, along with the speculation on the price hike on the Pro models, will not make these people happy.