iPhone 15 could feature the same 48 MP main camera as the Pro models

The iPhone 15 is less than six months away and while we know what the new Pro models could feature and look like, insiders seem to have further information about the base models too.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will likely have the same 48 MP rear camera as the iPhone 14 Pro models — the first to feature the new sensor.

The new sensor enables users to take high-resolution ProRAW photos with more detail. This sensor is also responsible for the new 2X zoom photos that iPhone 14 Pro models can take. Prior to this, Apple stuck to the 12 MP primary sensors for all iPhones.

The details, as per the website, are coming from Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, who was also the first to report that the iPhone 15 Pro models would not be featuring the solid-state capacitive buttons due to “design issues”.

“In a research note today, obtained by MacRumors, Pu said the 48-megapixel lens on these models will use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light for improved image quality. However, based on recent supply chain checks, Pu believes the stacked sensor is likely facing yield issues that could result in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus production delays,” the website said.

MacRumors said that Pu is still expecting the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models to feature a titanium frame, an upgraded A17 Bionic chip, and an increased 8GB RAM. He also added that all four iPhone 15 models — expected to arrive in September this year — might have a USB-C port instead of a lightning port.

Meanwhile, Apple sold iPhones worth $51.3 billion in its March quarter, a record for the company, and iPhone 14 and 14 plus continued to delight users with their long-lasting battery and advanced camera, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.