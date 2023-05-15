English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsiPhone 15 could feature the same 48 MP main camera as the Pro models

iPhone 15 could feature the same 48 MP main camera as the Pro models

iPhone 15 could feature the same 48 MP main camera as the Pro models
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  May 15, 2023 2:50:34 PM IST (Published)

The new sensor enables users to take high-resolution ProRAW photos with more detail. This sensor is also responsible for the new 2X zoom photos that iPhone 14 Pro models can take.

The iPhone 15 is less than six months away and while we know what the new Pro models could feature and look like, insiders seem to have further information about the base models too.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will likely have the same 48 MP rear camera as the iPhone 14 Pro models — the first to feature the new sensor. 
The new sensor enables users to take high-resolution ProRAW photos with more detail. This sensor is also responsible for the new 2X zoom photos that iPhone 14 Pro models can take. Prior to this, Apple stuck to the 12 MP primary sensors for all iPhones.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X