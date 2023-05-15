iPhone 15 could feature the same 48 MP main camera as the Pro models

The new sensor enables users to take high-resolution ProRAW photos with more detail. This sensor is also responsible for the new 2X zoom photos that iPhone 14 Pro models can take.

The iPhone 15 is less than six months away and while we know what the new Pro models could feature and look like, insiders seem to have further information about the base models too.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will likely have the same 48 MP rear camera as the iPhone 14 Pro models — the first to feature the new sensor.