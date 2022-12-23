This is how you can get iPhone 14 under Rs 50,000 on Amazon

It comes in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants and is available in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Red and Blue colour options.

The iPhone 14 is priced starting at Rs 79,900 but Amazon has effectively brought down the price to less than Rs 50,000 with its offers.

Amazon is offering a three percent discount on the MRP of the phone and up to Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 72,490. The e-commerce giant also has exchange offers for those who want to trade their old devices for the iPhone. The maximum discount a user can avail through this is Rs 25,000, which depends on the brand, model and condition of their device. Hence, the lowest price a user can pay for the iPhone 14 becomes Rs 47,490.

Also, remember this price is for the base 128 GB model. In case you are looking for a bigger storage model, the effective price is higher but the discounts and offers on the device remain the same.

Apple released the iPhone 14 earlier this year in September along with the iPhone 14 Pro models and the new iPhone 14 Plus. The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with two 12 MP lenses for the main camera setup on the back. It comes in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants and is available in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Red and Blue colour options. It has a 3,279 mAh battery and is equipped with the latest iOS 16. It also has Face ID support for added security.

iPhone 14 Plus which retails for Rs 89,900 is also on discount on Amazon and has similar offers on HDFC cards and device exchange, bringing the effective price to as low as Rs 55,000.

A first from Apple, the 6.7-inch device replaces the Mini model which the company discontinued after the iPhone 13 series.