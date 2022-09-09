iPhone 14 to go on pre-order today: Here is how you can book it

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Pre-orders for all iPhone 14 models begin on Friday at 5.30 pm at Apple Store online, at their nearest Apple-authorised reseller or even at other retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma, etc.

The launch of the iPhone 14 models on Wednesday was just the beginning. Apple gave us a taste and is now making us wait, just to give us enough time to decide which model we want and in what colour. Luckily, users in India will be able to get their hands on the iPhone 14 on the same day as the US users. All the models will be available for pre-order on Friday at 5.30 pm.

Users can place their orders on the Apple Store online, at their nearest Apple-authorised reseller (Maple or Unicorn) or even at other retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma, etc. by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be shipped from September 16 and the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, which replaces the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini, will be shipped from October 7. Pre-ordering the device will ensure that even if you are late on the shipping day, you still get your hands on your choice of iPhone 14 model and the store does not run out of stock.

Model Starting Price iPhone 14 Rs 79,900 iPhone 14 Plus Rs 89,900 iPhone 14 Pro Rs 1,29,900 iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs 1,39,900

Apple is not offering any discounts or cashback at the time of the launch but users can trade in their old but working smartphones to get the iPhone 14 of their choice at a lower price. The discounted price will vary depending on the condition and the model of the smartphone.