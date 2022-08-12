iPhone 14 series could launch sooner than expected

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini It was rumoured that the new iPhones would arrive towards the end of September, however, there has been no official confirmation from Apple regarding the official launch date.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September like its previous launches. But there have been growing concerns about the delay in launch due to China-Taiwan relations affecting the production of Apple’s smartphones. However, a known tech tipster, Max Weinbach has suggested that the iPhone 14 series could arrive a little early than expected.

According to Max Weinbach Apple is expected to announce its next generation of iPhones either on September 6 or on September 13, which seems possible as most of the launches usually take place on a Tuesday and in the first two weeks of September. Previously, it was rumoured that the new iPhones would arrive towards the end of September, however, there has been no official confirmation from Apple regarding the official launch date.

What will be the features available on the iPhone 14 series?

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to carry a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup while the non-Pro variants are expected to carry the same dual camera setup as the earlier models.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to carry A16 Bionic chipset while the non-Pro models may carry an A15 chipset.

The Pro variants are expected to have the ProMotion display of Apple with a new punch hole display with a FaceID cutout.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to have a 3,115 mAh battery with wireless charging while the Pro variants may offer up to 30 W charging support.

iPhone 14 expected price in India

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to be priced at $1,099 (approximately Rs 88,000), a $100 increase from the price of the iPhone 13 Pro. Other recent reports suggested that the price of the base variant may start at Rs 79,900.