The new iPhone 14 might support 30W fast charging and satellite communication

By CNBCTV18.com

Among the new features that Apple 's upcoming iPhone 14 lineup could sport are 30W fast charging — a major upgrade over the previous 20W that was being used in the iPhone 13 series — and satellite communication.

According to reports, an unnamed charger brand is sending out 30W iPhone 14 adapters for early access and review. This company believes Apple will be advertising 30W charging as a feature of the iPhone 14 series, reports AppleInsider, an Apple news and rumour website that includes a forum for discussion of reports.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was able to support 27W charging temporarily in a test, suggesting that 30W support is possible. It is not yet clear if the 30W charging would be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models or be available to all four iPhone 14 models.

Apple recently released two 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapters to be used for charging the MacBook Air and iPhone simultaneously.

The lineup is also expected to launch with its long-rumoured satellite communication feature that is likely to be used in emergency situations for texting or voice services.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, satellite communication was one of iPhone 14's test items before mass production, and Apple had completed hardware tests for this feature.

iPhone 14's satellite communication mainly provides emergency texting and voice services, the analyst wrote on Medium.

The tech giant had already completed the hardware development of satellite communication in the iPhone 13. However, the report mentioned that the lack of support was because the business model had not been negotiated.

He also mentioned that the operator most likely to partner with Apple for satellite communication is Globalstar.

The iPhone 14 lineup is set to be announced during an event on September 7.

The next-generation iPhone 14 will see four models — a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports.