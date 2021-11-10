iPhone 14 to launch in 2022: Specifications, features and all other details here

Apple iPhone 14 is expected to be launched in September. There are rumours that the iPhone 14 will be launched with some big changes.

iPhone sizes are changing in 2022. The tech giant may launch bigger phones such as 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Also, the iPhone 14 model may ditch the notch hole display completely and ship with a punch-hole camera, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said.

A punch hole houses the front-facing camera(s) like a cut-out portion of the physical display. Unlike the notch, the cut-out portion is not part of the phone’s outer frame but placed within the display with the screen surrounding it.

Since 2017, iPhones housed a notch in front with the necessary equipment for facial scanning. The 2022 iPhone models are likely to carry Face ID under the display.

iPhone 14 may be updated with a completely flat rear panel with no bump. This means flash, lenses and LiDAR scanner could sit flush with the rear glass.

The new line-up may scrap the iPhone mini next year and focus on the iPhone 14 Max model. The line-up may comprise a regular iPhone, a Max model, and two Pro versions.

“The minor changes this year also mean that Apple's engineers were working behind the scenes on bigger things that will take more time. With the iPhone 14, you can expect new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said.

The tech giant may also upgrade the camera hardware and couple it with a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

The iPhone 14 will come with a new chipset, like all new Apple phones. However, there is uncertainty on whether it will be based on a 3nm or a 4nm manufacturing process.

The 2022 iPhone 14 may also move to a portless design. The iPhone 13 was rumoured to bring in this change, but that did not happen.

On foldable models, Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple will introduce it in 2024. Corroborating Kuo's report, Gurman said: “Apple will have to get more dramatic with next year's overhaul, especially as competition mounts. Samsung Electronics Co., Google and others are now unleashing their best. Samsung is pushing foldable phones, and Apple is working on its own foldable device that it could release in a few years."

With the latest iPhone 13 being launched on September 14, 2021, experts believe the iPhone 14 will also come around the same time next year. There is no information regarding the prices of the model, but they are likely to remain static at this year’s level. The base variant of iPhone13 with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 79,990.