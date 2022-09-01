iPhone 14, Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and more: Smartphone launches in September

By Pihu Yadav

September is usually an exciting month for all tech lovers as it brings with it a lot of new announcements and launches and this year will not be any different. From the highly-awaited iPhone 14 lineup to a Sony Xperia and another powerful device in the Asus ROG Phone 6 series, here are the smartphone launches this month.

Apple iPhone 14

With all the rumours and speculation going around, let’s not pretend to be strangers to the upcoming iPhone series. The major upgrades will probably be only seen on the Pro models — including the new chip and a pill-shaped cutout instead of the infamous notch. The phones will be launched during the Apple event on September 7, along with a range of devices.

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony could launch the Xperia 5 IV on September 1 during a launch event that it is hosting at 4 pm JST (12.30 pm) and can be watched on Sony Xperia’s official YouTube channel. The device is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will feature a triple-camera setup like the Xperia 5 III.

Huawei Mate 50 series

While this one is likely to be limited to China, it is always interesting to see what Huawei is up to. The series is expected to have four devices — Mate 50E, Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 Porsche Design RS. Huawei could also possibly move from Leica to XMAge as its imaging sensor. The launch event will take place on September 6.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Asus has known to deliver when it comes to gaming phones and adding ‘Ultimate’ to the name definitely adds up to those expectations. This will be the third smartphone in the ROG Phone 6 series, the other two being ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The device is expected to house MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset and is likely to launch on September 19 globally.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi confirmed the launch of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G on September 6. It is believed to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11E 5G that was launched earlier in China. If that is true, the smartphone would sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset. A 50 MP dual-camera setup is also expected, going by Xiaomi’s announcement tweet.

Samsung is also expected to launch two mid-range phones during the month — the Galaxy A23 5G and the Galaxy A04. OnePlus has Nord 3 up its sleeve alongside a Nord Watch, a Nord fitness band, new Nord earbuds and more. Whether or not these devices will launch in September is up for debate. New smartphones can also be expected from brands like Motorola, Realme, POCO and iQOO.

