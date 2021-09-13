iPhone 13, Watch 7, AirPods 3 launch: What to expect at Apple's September 14 event

The wait is over for iPhone lovers. Apple's second major event this year slated for September 14 is just hours away and investors and buyers can’t keep calm. The company is expected to launch its new series of iPhones along with other products.

Apple is expected to launch four new phones in the 13 series — iPhone 13 , iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Early reports and renders have indicated that the overall size and shape of the phones will remain the same but the famous notch might disappear.

What to expect?

The smartphones are expected to be bigger and are likely to come with better cameras. Apple has marketed its line of phones around superior camera quality along with ease of use and exclusivity.

The second big change is expected to be the display of the phone as Apple might finally introduce iPhones that have a 120 Hz refresh rate display . The company had been facing flak over not switching to a higher refresh rate display when compared with competitors.

Just like the previous generation of iPhones, the new series will be fully 5G enabled. With the launch of the new iPhones , the Cupertino-based behemoth is looking to capture more than a third of the 5G segment.

Apart from the signature phones, the company is expected to release the new generation of its smartwatch and budget TWS earbuds.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be the first major redesign of the company's smartwatch since 2018. It is likely to come with a bigger screen and a flat edge design.

Apple will also release a newer version of Apple Airpods 3. The wireless earbuds are getting an update that'll bring them more in line with the Airpods Pro in terms of looks, while still being significantly cheaper.