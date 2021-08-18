Apple’s iPhone 13 series likely to have 1TB storage; launch likely in mid-September

Apple’s iPhone 13 series may be launched in the third week of September instead of the expected second week. Besides the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and iPad mini 6 may also be launched. The iPhone 13 series may include a 1TB storage option too.

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives notes, it says, “Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35-45 percent of iPhone builds in Q3, this positive outlook gives us enhanced confidence that 2021's launch timing will be ‘normal’.”

Ives also mentioned in his note the storage capacity of the iPhone 13 series may include a 1TB storage option. The higher storage option may be limited for the pro models as of now. Apple has in the past only offered up to 512 GB of storage options. This would make the 1TB storage option the first for an iPhone.

In terms of price, the iPhone 13 could start at $699 for the iPhone 13 mini, $799 for the iPhone 13, and the Pro model is pegged at $999. The premium iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to have a starting range of $1099.

Specifications wise -- the iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 will have three options of storage - 64GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB while the iPhone 13 Pro would start with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The premium model iPhone 13 Pro Max starts with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro may have an LTPO display along with a 120Hz high refresh rate while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will have a 60Hz refresh rate and a video portrait mode. This mode will allow users to blur the background of the footage.

Ives suggested all models in the iPhone 13 could have laser imaging, detection, and ranging (LiDAR) sensors. The LiDAR sensor helps enhance augmented reality (AR) experiences and improve autofocus results in low-light environments. Apple had introduced the LiDAR sensor in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max models only.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the iPhone 13 (regular models) could have a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch size while it would be 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch for the iPhone 13 Pro models. Other interesting features are the new camera capabilities, higher quality video recordings in ProRes, and a new AI-driven filter system along with an always-on display mode.

The iPhone 13 Pro models may include an improved ultra-wide lens, an upgrade from the existing 5-element lens to a 6-element lens, and autofocus too.

Highlighting the Apple Watch Series 7 features, Gurman suggests it could come with flatter displays, updated screen technology as well as a faster processor. The new iPad mini may have a new redesigned build and thinner bezels too. The chances of a slimmer and faster ninth-generation iPad meant for students is also expected but is not confirmed.