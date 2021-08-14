iPhone 13 may cost around the same as iPhone 12, claims report ahead of September launch

Tech giant Apple is expected to unveil its newest iPhone next month and rumours around the price of the iPhone 13 are keeping the markets abuzz. A market analysis firm, Trends Force, said this device won’t come with a price hike and it will be similarly priced like the previous models.

The price of current generation iPhone 12 Pro is Rs 1,19,900 and the iPhone 13 models may arrive with a starting price of Rs 1,22,900, reports suggest.

According to the report, the company will be increasing the battery capacity of the device. The phone will come with a high refresh rate display. It will feature better 5G connectivity compared to the iPhone 12 series. Apple may also decrease the size of the notch on the upcoming device. There might be significant upgrades in the camera quality and display.

The new iPhone is expected to be able to charge with up to 25W when connected to a compatible power adapter. Apple might also introduce LTPO panels with a 120Hz refresh rate in its pro model while the other models may be launched with a 60Hz refresh rate.

It may include LiDAR sensor and sensor-shift stabilization in all the iPhone 13 models. The phone may feature a six-element lens and an ultrawide lens on the phone might get support for autofocus. The primary camera lens may feature an f/1.5 lens unlike the f/1.6 lens on the current models which will allow better night shots and bokeh images.