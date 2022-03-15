0

iPhone 13 all set to be made in India, starting April: Report

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

iPhone fans will be disappointed if the are expecting any respite on the price front. Apple rarely changes its pricing strategy despite local manufacturing in a region.

iPhone 13 all set to be made in India, starting April: Report

Apple fans can soon get their hands on iPhone 13s that are made in India. The company will now start production of the iPhone 13 at full scale in India from April. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, or Foxxcon, as it is better known across the world, will start producing the latest flagship line-up of Apple’s smartphone in its Chennai-based factory, reported Business Standard.

The company’s factory had been slated to begin production from January, with commercial production for exports and the domestic markets kicking in from February. It had even completed a pilot production run in December. However, operations got stalled after women employees in the plant staged large-scale protests over the food poisoning of several employees. A Reuters report detailing the poor working conditions of the plant also resulted in the factory being placed on probation in January.

Foxconn now seems to have resolved its issues with the workers and will move ahead with the production of the iPhone 13 at its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai, roughly seven months after the phone was released to Indian markets.

The production from the plant is expected to be both for exports and domestic markets, with the company using India as a base to ratchet up global sales in the region. The Foxconn plant also produces iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, which are some of the best-selling models of the iPhone in India, though the iPhone 13 quickly became the best-selling model in India.

However, if Apple fans are expecting any respite on the price front, then they may be disappointed. The company rarely changes its pricing strategy despite local manufacturing kicking up in a region. However, local production will ensure that there is little to no shortage of the latest iPhones in the country despite the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage in the world, which is only expected to escalate due to the continuing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
