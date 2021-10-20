iPhone 12 for just Rs 38,250, iPhone 12 mini for Rs 26,449; here's how to get it

Apple iPhone 12 has been one of company's most successful iterations of its smartphone line. Even as the newest model, iPhone 13 has hit the markets, the lack of major upgrades has disappointed many. Therefore, iPhone 12 remains a major draw for Apple fans.

And now iPhone lovers have one more reason to cheer.

iPhone 12 's 64 GB storage variant and iPhone 12 Mini are priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 55,900 respectively at Apple's store. But you can grab those phones for just Rs 38,250 and Rs 26,449 respectively on Flipkart.

While e-commerce giant Flipkart had offered huge discounts on iPhones during its recent Big Billion Sale, the company is now offering more discounts during its Diwali sale.

With an 18 percent discount on the MRP, iPhone 12 64GB is available for Rs 53,900 and iPhone 12 Mini is available for Rs 42,099, with a 29 percent discount.

As Flipkart is offering a maximum value of Rs 15,650 on exchange of old phones, both devices can be bought for Rs 38,250 and Rs 26,449, respectively. iPhone 12 128 GB is also available for Rs 59,999 with Rs 10,901 off of MRP, and the 265 GB variant is available for Rs 69,999 instead of the usual Rs 80,900.

Additional offers include flat Rs 1500 off on SBI credit cards on orders of Rs 30,000 and above, and a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

iPhone 12 is available in six colours and four storage options.