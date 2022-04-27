iPhone 12 at massive discount on Amazon, Flipkart: Here’s how to buy it for Rs 44,000

For those looking to buy an iPhone , this may be the best time to do so as e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are offering massive discounts on various models of the iPhone 12.

While Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 11,000 on the iPhone 12 64GB model plus exchange offers, Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 8,900, plus exchange offers on the same.

Amazon offers

On Amazon, iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 65,900 for the 64 GB (blue) model. It is offering a 17 percent discount of Rs 11,000 that brings the price down to Rs 54,900.

Buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 2,000 extra on credit cards from specific banks, such as Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, Standard Chartered, and Yes Bank. It also offers a no-cost EMI option, on select cards.

On exchange of old smartphone, customers can get additional discount of up to Rs 11,350 bringing the effective price down to Rs 43,550.

The iPhone 12 128GB model is also on offer at a price of Rs 59,999 after 29 percent discount. Exchange scheme of a discount of up to Rs 11,350 is also available on this.

Flipkart offers

Flipkart is offering a discount of 13 percent on the iPhone 12 64 GB (red) model. This brings the price down to Rs 56,999 from the MRP of Rs 65,900 on the e-com website. Instant discount of Rs 4,000 is available for HDFC credit card or debit card transactions. Also, a 5 percent cashback is available to Flipkart Axis Bank Card users.

No-cost EMI options are also available while Flipkart is offering up to Rs 13,000 discount on exchange of old smartphones. With the 13 percent discount and exchange offers combined, customers can get the iPhone 12 for Rs 43,999 on Flipkart.

Flipkart is also offering a 12 percent discount on the iPhone 12 128GB (blue) model, which is priced at Rs 61,999 after discount. The exchange offers and bank offers are also available on this. With discount and exchange, the effective price for iPhone 12 128GB (blue) model on Flipkart comes down to Rs 48,999.