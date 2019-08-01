#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

iPhone 11 to support Apple Pencil

Updated : August 01, 2019 05:04 PM IST

iPhone 11 line-up is expected to feature company's new A13 chip, sport a new Taptic Engine and feature a lightning port for audio and charging.
iPhone 11 to support Apple Pencil
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel reports worse than expected Q1 loss

Bharti Airtel reports worse than expected Q1 loss

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%

Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV