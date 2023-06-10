Tech This Week: iOS17 revealed at Apple WWDC 2023, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India and more

This week Apple introduced its much-anticipated products at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference and Samsung also launched its Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India. Let's have a look at tech products launched this week.

The tech enthusiasts were up for a most happening phase of the year in the world of gadgets and smartphones as this week marked the new launches at Apple WWDC 2023 and release of new smartphones in India for top brands like Samsung and Realme. This week Apple introduced its much-anticipated iOS17 and VR headset Vision Pro at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which was held from June 5-9.

Samsung also launched its Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India this week. Here’s a look at major developments in the tech world this week:

iOS17 announced

Apple on Monday, June 5, announced its much awaited next generation iPhone operating system, iOS17, at WWDC event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The latest version of iOS will feature revamped phone, messages and FaceTime apps. Apple announced that iOS17 will come with many new features and widgets, what it calls quality-of-life updates.

Apple MacBook Air

Apple also unveiled its thinnest Macbook so far, the 15-inch MacBook Air, at the WWDC event. The new laptop will be powered by the M2 chipset and comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design. The new MacBook Air also comes equipped with a six-speaker sound system, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and will run macOS Ventura out of the box. It has been priced at $1299 which comes with an M2 chip. It was announced with a special offer for the students to avail at $1199.

Apple VR Headset

Apple launched its much talked about VR headset, Vision Pro at the WWDC event. The first mixed reality headset from the iPhone maker will be available at $3499. According to Apple, Vision Pro balances well between augmented and full virtual reality. Users can experience a whole different reality driven display with Vision Pro. It is powered by M2 and comes with a new chip called R1.

Samsung F54 5G

Samsung on June 6 announced the launch of its latest smartphone, Galaxy F54 5G in India. The latest device in the Samsung Galaxy series comes with a 108MP camera, a 6,000mAh battery, and a Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display. The smartphone is available at an introductory price of Rs 27,999.

Realme 11 Pro India launch

This week, Realme announced the India launch of its Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India. The latest models in Realme 11 series were earlier launched in China in May. The phones will go on sale in India from June 15. Realme 11 Pro 5G has been priced at Rs 23,999 whereas the Realme 11 Pro+ will be available at a starting price of Rs 28,999.