CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsTech This Week: iOS17 revealed at Apple WWDC 2023, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India and more

Tech This Week: iOS17 revealed at Apple WWDC 2023, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India and more

Tech This Week: iOS17 revealed at Apple WWDC 2023, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India and more
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 10, 2023 10:47:42 AM IST (Published)

This week Apple introduced its much-anticipated products at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference and Samsung also launched its Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India. Let's have a look at tech products launched this week.

The tech enthusiasts were up for a most happening phase of the year in the world of gadgets and smartphones as this week marked the new launches at Apple WWDC 2023 and release of new smartphones in India for top brands like Samsung and Realme. This week Apple introduced its much-anticipated iOS17 and VR headset Vision Pro at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which was held from June 5-9.

Samsung also launched its Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India this week. Here’s a look at major developments in the tech world this week:
iOS17 announced
Apple on Monday, June 5, announced its much awaited next generation iPhone operating system, iOS17, at WWDC event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The latest version of iOS will feature revamped phone, messages and FaceTime apps. Apple announced that iOS17 will come with many new features and widgets, what it calls quality-of-life updates.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X