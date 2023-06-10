Tech This Week: iOS17 revealed at Apple WWDC 2023, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India and more

This week Apple introduced its much-anticipated products at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference and Samsung also launched its Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India. Let's have a look at tech products launched this week.

The tech enthusiasts were up for a most happening phase of the year in the world of gadgets and smartphones as this week marked the new launches at Apple WWDC 2023 and release of new smartphones in India for top brands like Samsung and Realme. This week Apple introduced its much-anticipated iOS17 and VR headset Vision Pro at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which was held from June 5-9.

iOS17 announced

Apple on Monday, June 5, announced its much awaited next generation iPhone operating system, iOS17, at WWDC event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The latest version of iOS will feature revamped phone, messages and FaceTime apps. Apple announced that iOS17 will come with many new features and widgets, what it calls quality-of-life updates.