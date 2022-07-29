iOS 16 reduces time limit for unsending iMessages in the latest update

Apple ’s iOS 16 is bringing some major visual changes to the table and a lot of small ones that will make your life easier. One of them is editing and unsending iMessages. With the company making sure the operating system is perfect before it reaches users in its full glory, it is constantly involved in making tweaks here and there to the system.

The latest update in the Beta 4 version of the operating system will have a five-time limit on editing an iMessage and the unsending time has been significantly reduced to two minutes from the previous 15-minute limit. The user will still have 15 minutes to edit the message.

Adding to that, the edits will also be logged and will be available for both the sender and the receiver of the iMessage to see. Once a user has edited an iMessage five times, the option will disappear from the long-press menu.

So basically, you still have to think twice before drunk-texting your ex or accidentally telling your boss that you are not being paid enough. Once you miss the two-minute window, there is no going back. You can still edit the iMessages but they will be able to see the edit history by tapping on the “Edited” text below an edited message and all your screw-ups will be out.

Also, remember that these features will only work with those who also have iOS 16 on their iPhones.

Other features of the latest iOS include a very freshly redesigned lock screen with support for widgets and additional customisation, SharePlay coming to Messages, Live Activity and an Apple Pay Later instalment plan.