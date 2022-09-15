iOS 16: Only these iPhone models will get new features, here is why

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini iOS 16 has some features that will be exclusive to iPhone Xs and above and some features may only work on the newly launched iPhone 14 series.

Apple has released iOS 16, the newest version of its iPhone operating system for all iPhone users. The iOS 16 is compatible with all iPhone 8 and newer models, leaving out the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s series. However, all features of the update will not be available on all iPhone models mentioned above. Some iOS 16 features will be exclusive to iPhones with the A12 Bionic chip or newer, while some features are exclusive only to the new iPhone 14 series.

Here is a look at the iOS 16 features that will be exclusive to only a few iPhone models.

Lifting subjects out of images

With ‌iOS 16, users can select and isolate subjects from photos in the Photos app by holding down on a photo for a few seconds. The subject of the photo can then be dragged out of the ‌‌Photos‌‌ app and into messages, mail, notes, and more.

Since the feature works by using advanced neural networking and image detection, it is only available on devices with the A12 Bionic, that is the iPhone XS and later.

All-new dictation experience

The ‌iOS 16‌ has a redesigned dictation experience that better leverages on-device machine learning for more accurate voice-to-text.

Since the new dictation experience uses on-device machine learning, it is limited to devices with processors that can handle the heavy work. Thus, it is available only on iPhones with the A12 Bionic chip, that is iPhone XS and above.

Live captions for videos and calls

With ‌iOS 16‌, users can activate Live Captions for videos and even live FaceTime calls, providing real-time captioning for what's being said. This feature will work on devices with the A12 Bionic chip and later.

Battery percentage in the status bar

Apple is finally letting users see their battery percentage directly in their status bar eliminating the need to swipe down into Control Center. The feature was earlier added in a beta version of ‌iOS 16‌ over the summer.

However, the new battery percentage toggle will not be available on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini.

Features exclusive to iPhone 14 models

Cinematic Mode in 4k: This feature allows users to select between 1080p at 30 fps, 4k at 24 fps, or 4K at 30 fps quality when recording videos in Cinematic mode on iPhone 14 models.

Action Mode: The new iPhone 14 also offers the Action Mode which stabilises the video and reduces significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when the video is being captured in the middle of the action.