iOS 15 may drop support for iPhone 6, 2016 iPhone SE
Updated : January 24, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Apple's iOS 15 update will seemingly drop support for devices with an A9 chip when it launches later in 2021.
iOS 15 will run on the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and all newer iPhones that have been released, making it compatible with devices that have an A10 chip or newer.
iPadOS 15 may drop support for the iPad mini 4 (2015), iPad Air 2 (2014), and iPad 5 (2017), equipped with A8, A8X, and A9 chips, respectively.