Investors demand exhumation of bitcoin multimillionaire who died in India with $145 million crypto passwords

Updated : December 14, 2019 04:43 PM IST

A letter sent by the law firm Miller Thomson to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) asks for the authorities to dig up and examine the body of Gerald Cotten.
The will specifically states that his wife Robertson was authorised to access his digital assets and "obtain, access, modify, delete and control (his) passwords and other electronic credentials"
Cotten's body was repatriated to Canada and a funeral was held in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
