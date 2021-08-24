Internet Stocks: Indian investors investing in these should remember that it is an evolving space, say experts

New age tech or digital businesses in the listed space in India are a fairly recent addition, with many new ones lined up to go public. But globally, they have been the dominant drivers of equity indices in the US and elsewhere. CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair compares what is on the menu for internet companies - local versus global.

On comparing Indian internet companies versus their global counterparts, Sudheer Guntupalli, lead analyst-technology sector at ICICI Securities, said, “It is a good debate that you have started off, but let me highlight 3-4 points. When you are making those comparisons, it is good to keep in mind certain critical pointers. First and foremost, you should understand at what stage of evolution each of these companies are in. Depending on that, obviously, growth rates, margins, PE multiples, PAT margins, everything will look different.”

He added, “Second thing, when you presented the recent growth numbers, another point that you need to keep in mind is that COVID had a tedifferential impact on different internet companies, the impact is not symmetric across different types of companies. Let us say some companies like Amazon and Facebook had seen very strong increase in user engagement, acceleration in growth, so on and so forth over the last one and a half years. Going forward, they are expecting those growth rates to decelerate. On the contrary, if you want to contrast it with, let us say, some of the Indian companies like Zomato, because of the more stringent lockdowns, more severe restrictions, etc., these companies had actually seen a decline in revenue in the last one year, and they expect a very sharp rebound, going forward. So that is the second differential that we should keep in mind.”

“The third differential is the regulatory aspect. If you look at the Indian regulatory paradigm around internet companies, we would believe that it is one of the most conducive across the globe. We have seen what happened with Chinese internet companies, and even outside China, even in developed countries like the US and UK, there have been strict regulatory scrutiny around most of these tech companies, which is not the case in India. In India, we have a very open and free market. So these are the three differences that we should keep in mind when we are doing this comparison,” he mentioned.

Rajeev Thakkar, CIO & director at PPFAS Mutual Fund, said, “So firstly, you may be able to compare Zomato and DoorDash to some extent, but comparing Zomato with Alphabet or Facebook does not make too much sense in terms of comparing valuations, etc., or growth rates, because they are in different segments, the vintage of the companies are different. Some of these companies started long back and they have established business models. So one has to keep that in mind.”

“The important thing for an Indian investor who is looking to invest in internet businesses is that one should keep in mind that it is early days yet. So, while the base is low and the growth rates look very, very good, it is still an evolving space. To some extent, I am not as sanguine as Sudhir in terms of the regulatory aspect, because in my mind that is a developing space too. So we have seen the anti-trust investigations against the likes of Amazon and Flipkart in India. There have been pushback from restaurants and other people in terms of what is the cut that the food delivery companies can get, or media articles about the pay scales of the delivery partners, even ride-sharing companies like Uber and Ola in India. So while the base is low, and the growth rates will look very, very strong, coming off that low base, what one has to keep in mind is that these are nascent businesses, and the mortality rate in nascent businesses is relatively higher, as compared to more mature businesses that we see, the trillion-dollar companies, in the western markets,” he said.

On scarcity premium, he mentioned, “In terms of the scarcity premium that you asked, earlier when the likes of Zomato, etc., were not listed, there were very few listed internet companies, like let us say, IndiaMART, Affle, etc., so there was a case for big scarcity premium. Accordingly, now, as the internet stock supply comes into the market, more and more internet companies get listed, it is a fair assumption to make that scarcity premium will go down. Accordingly, we believe that some stocks may see some impact in terms of a derating, either a time correction or let us say a stock correction as well. So definitely yes, the scarcity premium will go down as more and more good quality internet companies get listed and the internet supply increases in the market.”

