International Fact-Checking Network launches WhatsApp bot to fight COVID-19 misinformation

Updated : May 04, 2020 06:38 PM IST

Since January, more than 80 fact-checking organizations from 74 countries have identified more than 4,000 hoaxes related to the novel coronavirus
WhatsApp users will get access to a searchable database of Coronavirus debunked hoaxes
IFCN's WhatsApp Bot is a free to use application
