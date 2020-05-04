Technology International Fact-Checking Network launches WhatsApp bot to fight COVID-19 misinformation Updated : May 04, 2020 06:38 PM IST Since January, more than 80 fact-checking organizations from 74 countries have identified more than 4,000 hoaxes related to the novel coronavirus WhatsApp users will get access to a searchable database of Coronavirus debunked hoaxes IFCN's WhatsApp Bot is a free to use application First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365