International Fact-Checking Network launches WhatsApp bot to fight COVID-19 misinformation

Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network has launched its chatbot on WhatsApp today. This bot has been built to fight misinformation around COVID19 globally with what the claim of having the largest database of debunked myths and falsehoods related to the new coronavirus. The bot has been setup with an idea of connecting users with independent fact-checkers in more than 70 countries who will be able to easily check whether a piece of content about COVID-19 has already been rated as false by professional fact-checkers.

Since January, more than 80 fact-checking organizations from 74 countries have identified more than 4,000 hoaxes related to the novel coronavirus. All this information has been added the CoronaVirusFacts database and is updated daily by the IFCN so chatbot users can navigate and easily access its content.

The IFCN's bot also provides users with a global directory of fact-checking organizations. WhatsApp and IFCN claims that the system is capable of identifying the user's country via the person’s mobile country code and then providing them with their closest fact-checking organizations. The person can then submit a piece of information for review directly to its local fact-checker or visit its website to learn more about what has been circulating in the region.

How does it work?

IFCN's WhatsApp is a free to use application. Users should save +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact number and text the word ‘hi’ to get the bot started. Alternatively, they can also use this URL: http://poy.nu/ifcnbot.

The bot has a simple user interface with simple, short, and numerical like menu. Users will only need to text numbers to navigate through it. Initially, the IFCN's bot will be available only in English, but other languages, including Hindi, Spanish and Portuguese, will follow soon.

‘Billions of users rely on WhatsApp to stay in touch with their friends and families every month. Since bad actors use every single platform to disseminate falsehoods, to mislead others during such troubling times, fact-checkers’ work is more important than ever. Since January, IFCN’s CoronavirusFacts Alliance has been utilizing the capacity of the fact-checking community to help users to sort truth from fiction by debunking falsehoods around the COVID-19 pandemic. The IFCN chatbot will allow users to search for fact checks and get connected with fact-checkers in their countries from their smartphones. The chatbot will also serve as a way to direct people to their local fact-checkers’ websites’, said Baybars Orsek, IFCN's Director

WhatsApp also provided an additional grant of $1million to IFCN to step up fact checking services and bring more local fact-checkers on WhatsApp to crowd-source rumours. Adding to this Ben Supple, Public Policy Manager & Global Election Lead at WhatsApp, said, ‘WhatsApp recently provided a grant to Poynter’s IFCN to support the valuable work of its verified signatories around the world in combating COVID-19 misinformation. We are very pleased to now be able to support IFCN’s essential fact-checking work with the launch of this important service for WhatsApp users. There are now more than 40 IFCN-verified fact-checkers around the world that are using the WhatsApp Business app to debunk coronavirus hoaxes for citizens in their respective countries.”