  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

Intel to spend $20 billion on US chip plants as CEO challenges Asia dominance

Updated : March 24, 2021 08:58 AM IST

Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor companies that both designs and manufactures its own chips.
Rival chip designers such as Qualcomm Inc and Apple Inc rely on contract manufacturers.
Intel also announced plans for new research collaboration with IBM focused on computing chip and packaging technology.
Intel to spend $20 billion on US chip plants as CEO challenges Asia dominance
Published : March 24, 2021 08:55 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

Cabinet approves COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, says Prakash Javadekar

Cabinet approves COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, says Prakash Javadekar

MobiKwik eyes IPO in 2021, will look to raise over Rs 1,460 crore: Report

MobiKwik eyes IPO in 2021, will look to raise over Rs 1,460 crore: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement