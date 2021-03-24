Intel to spend $20 billion on US chip plants as CEO challenges Asia dominance Updated : March 24, 2021 08:58 AM IST Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor companies that both designs and manufactures its own chips. Rival chip designers such as Qualcomm Inc and Apple Inc rely on contract manufacturers. Intel also announced plans for new research collaboration with IBM focused on computing chip and packaging technology. Published : March 24, 2021 08:55 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply