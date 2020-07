Energy-to-digital conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday announced that American multinational company Intel will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in its technology arm Jio Platforms for a 0.39 percent stake.

The Intel deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 117,588.45 crore from leading technology investors that include Facebook, KKR, TPG, General Atlantic among others. With a slew of investments, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani had in June announced that the company had become net debt-free.

Here are the key things to know about the Jio-Intel deal:

