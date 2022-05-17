Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

Intel Corp shareholders rejected compensation packages for top executives, including a payout of as much as $178.6 million to Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. About 921.2 million votes were cast in favor.

"We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement.

The company said it had taken specific steps to address investor questions, including linking pay to performance but added that "there is clearly more work to do".