Intel puts hiring on hold in PC chip division for two weeks: Report

Tech major Intel Corporation has halted hiring for two weeks in one of its most important divisions. The company has frozen its division responsible for PC desktop and laptop processing chips, Reuters reported.

The client computing group, as it is called, is responsible for the lion’s share of Intel’s revenue and sales. The division contributed $9.3 billion of its $18.4 billion total revenue in the last quarter. The freeze comes as part of a series of cost-cutting measures during the economic downturn.

The company is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold", read an internal memo which was accessed by Reuters. The company added that hiring could resume as early as two weeks while all current job offers in the system will still be honoured.

"We believe we are at the beginning of a long-term growth cycle across the semiconductor industry and we have the right strategy in place. Increased focus and prioritisation in our spending will help us weather macroeconomic uncertainty, execute on our strategy and meet our commitments to customers, shareholders, and employees," Intel said in a statement.

Intel had once dominated the market share for computer processors, but the company is now facing increasing competition from Advanced Micro Devices in market share. Intel has also lost high profile clients like Apple which recently switched to using its own self-designed semiconductor chips for its tablets and laptops.

In terms of manufacturing capacity, Intel has significantly fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Intel has already planned to significantly expand its CAPEX to catch up with both TSMC and AMD in manufacturing and R&D for semiconductor chips. As a result, the company has warned investors to be prepared for lowered profits in the next few quarters. Intel’s shares are down by 22.51 percent year-to-date.