Intel launches 13th generation of its Core processor family in India

By Pihu Yadav

Mini ​13th Gen Intel Core desktop “K” processors will be available starting October 21 in India.

Intel on Tuesday launched its latest 13th generation Intel Core processors in India, including six new unlocked desktop processors, led by the Core i9-13900K, which is claimed to be the world’s fastest desktop processor.

The 13th Gen Intel Core processor family is led by the Intel Core K series of unlocked processors, while the desktop family consists of 22 processors and more than 125 partner system designs — providing a wide range of choices in both application performance and platform compatibility.

According to Intel, the experiential event showcased the full breadth of PC designs made possible by the latest processors, ranging from full tower desktops to small factor systems along with desktops with custom water loops.

Also Read: Goa government to come up with mobile app for taxi operators

The new Core i9-13900K promises to deliver “the world’s best gaming, streaming, and recording experience”. With better performance, it can reportedly push high frame rates and deliver the world’s best gaming experience across top titles.

Building on a matured Intel 7 process and Intel’s performance hybrid architecture, the new desktop processors are said to enable better system performance. This includes up to 15 percent better single-threaded performance and up to 41 percent better multi-threaded performance, according to Intel.

Also Read: Meta accepts UK order to sell Giphy after antitrust battle

The 13th Gen Intel Core “K” processors are also said to offer an overclocking experience for everyone. Intel also updated its easy one-click overclocking feature, Intel Speed Optimizer, to support 13th Gen Intel Core unlocked processors so users can overclock with minimal effort.

Alongside the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, Intel is launching the new Intel 700 Series chipset. Additionally, Intel is bringing forward and backward compatibility.