With remote collaboration and work from home fast becoming the "new normal", organisations across sectors are brainstorming the next steps with new products and features and attempting to course-correct via digital transformation.

One such sector whose role is crucial in these unprecedented times of crisis is the insurance industry, set to be valued at $280 billion by FY2020 in India.

COVID-19: The Catalyst for Change

Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Sales, India and SAARC, AISPL, says, ‘’We are seeing change at a scale like never before, in terms of consumer preferences and how businesses respond to them. Technology and cloud are a big part of this change’’.

"Business resilience" has acquired a new meaning in today's times: every business model has undergone a reset, and new ones are being developed.

Digital technology and cloud are no longer options: companies with a robust digital infrastructure are currently the ones to come out on top.

Businesses are using this opportunity to step back and focus on innovation: new digital use-cases, new customer journey maps, etc.

Key Trends in the Insurance Sector

Behavioural Policy and Pricing: Using IoT sensors to provide individual client information. For example, safer drivers pay lesser for auto insurance.

Customer Experience Personalisation: Leveraging AI and automation through chatbots that collect social and geographical data to send targeted messages.

Faster Customised Claims Settlements: Implementing online interfaces to settle claims faster while also preventing fraud.

Bajaj Allianz became the first Indian company to move its administration to a public cloud.

This move enabled 80% of all servicing to happen through digital assets and decreased customer complaints by 90%.

They also targeted customers' latent needs by introducing apps for doctor-patient interaction and contact tracing (before the advent of Aarogya Setu).

Sustainable Cost Advantages

There is a shift in investment patterns, an increase in the speed of approval cycles, use-case acceptance, and business buying.

She elaborates on investing in a digital learning platform to upskill their employees during the pandemic.

In short, a good use-case with potential value is worth investing in.

Trends in Mindset Shifts

Companies must incorporate wellness and protection into their products to find a more extensive consumer base.

A good example is combining the government's COVID Suraksha plan and including it in insurance policies.

In Closing

Insurance companies across India are trying to make the most of the COVID situation to promote their businesses and cater to the general welfare of the public. With these innovations, technologies, and strategies, they have a shot at sustaining themselves in the long run.