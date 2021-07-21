Instagram’s latest feature offers filter options on sensitive content; here’s how to choose

Social media giant Instagram recently announced a new feature that will allow users to filter out sensitive content. Sensitive content is defined by the company as content in their Explore Feed that “could potentially be upsetting to some people.”

"If content goes against our recommendation guidelines, we can use sensitive content controls to reduce it in places like Explore instead of removing it from Instagram. This control is automatically set to Limited, but you can choose to view more or less sensitive content at any time," the company stated in an official announcement

Sensitive content for the company includes posts that are sexually suggestive, violent or feature drug paraphernalia like tobacco and its use.

How to Use New Filter

Users can go to their profile, select the settings option from the top right and select account options. Users will be able to find the ‘Sensitive Content Control’ option here, and can change it from the default option. Users can select from Limit, Allow, and Limit Even More options when shifting from the default.

The Limit option will restrict sexually suggestive and violent content from being shown in the explore feed; while the Allow option will not restrict any posts that abide by the social media platform’s community guidelines. Finally, the Limit Even More option will make Instagram hide anything that can be construed as sensitive content from the user’s Explore feed. While users can switch between all three options at any time, underage users are restricted from using the Allow option on the Sensitive Content Control.

For more help, the Facebook-owned company has even opened a help page for the feature. The help page can be accessed through this link