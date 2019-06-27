Technology
Instagram's Explore page will now show advertisements
Updated : June 27, 2019 05:06 PM IST
Even though the ads would not appear on the Explore grid itself, they would appear once a user taps on an Explore post and begins scrolling through that discovery feed.
To open the Explore ad to everyone, the Facebook-Instagram team would be working with select partners over the next few weeks.
