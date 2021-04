Instagram has rolled out a new feature called ‘Remix Reels’, which lets people upload a video next to another user’s clip, building on top of the original. In other words, Instagrammers can now remix a reel.

Last year, in August, Instagram, in its effort to keep people away from TikTok, launched ‘Reels’ in over 50 countries for both iOS and Android users. Reels mimics TikTok and lets people create short-form videos set to music.

Now, with Remix Reels — similar to TikTok’s Duets — the popular photo and video-sharing app has added another feature.

On a reel in Instagram, tap the three-dot menu.

Select the ‘Remix this Reel’ option.

The screen will then split into the original reel and your new one.

You can start recording your own reel or upload any pre-recorded video.

Once you’ve finished, you can modify other aspects of the recording, like the volume of the original video or your audio, and you can optionally add a voiceover.

After applying these or any further edits, you can publish the Remix.

However, Instagram's new feature will only be available on newly uploaded reels. In other words, only new reels will have remixes enabled automatically.

If you have an old reel, which you want people to be able to remix, tap the three-dot menu on your own video and choose ‘Enable Remixing’.

After the massive success of Reels, Instagram started working on this new option. Reels allows users to record short videos of up to 15 seconds each, add music and other effects and filters.