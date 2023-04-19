Instagram will now allow users to add up to 5 links on their profiles

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced the new feature in a post on his Instagram handle, saying, 'the feature has been a top request among creators.'

There have been times when you must have wanted to add more than one link to your Instagram bio but couldn’t since it only allowed one link at a time. This made users switch to a service like Linktree, a social media reference landing page, which allowed users to add their links to the landing page and share the link for the page on their profiles.

Now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says, Instagram will let users add up to five links in their bio, eliminating the need for a reference landing page.

Zuckerberg on Tuesday, April 18, announced the new feature in a post on his Instagram handle, saying, "the feature has been a top request among creators," reports The Verge.

Users may now add links by editing their profiles on the mobile app thanks to the new feature, where they can give them titles and change the order in which they appear.

However, if a user adds more than one link to their profile, visitors will need to click through a message that says "(Your first link) and 1 other" to view the complete list of links, according to the report.

This means that people will need to click a second time to view a user's links if they have more than one link to display on their Instagram profile or already utilise a 'Link in bio' service like Linktree.

Instagram, meanwhile, has unveiled new tools for its short video creation app that will help artists.

The social network has expanded the number of nations that can receive presents on Reels, added two new metrics to Reels insights, and created a dedicated location for popular audio and hashtags.

The top trending themes and hashtags on Reels will now be visible to creators.

(With IANS Inputs)