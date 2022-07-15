    Home

    Latest News
    Trending

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Instagram went down again for thousands of users world over

    Instagram went down again for thousands of users world over

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
    Mini

    Instagram outage was nothing compared to parent Meta's six-hour-long outage that kept WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of user

    Instagram went down again for thousands of users world over
    As many as 24,000 users of Meta Platforms' Instagram were facing issues with the platform in the early hours of July 15, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.
    "We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We are working to get things back to normal and apologise for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
    Also Read:
    Downdetector received some 5,000 complaints on Instagram outage. Most issues were resolved by 4 am. Instagram is yet to explain the reason behind this outage, which hasn't happened for the first time.
    Earlier on Thursday, Twitter had a near three-hour outage that affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak, according to Downdetector.com.
    Last year, Meta had a six-hour-long outage that kept WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users.
    (With inputs from Reuters)
    Tags
    Next Article

    Meta asks managers to identify 'poor performers' for layoffs: Report

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      CNBC TV18 LIVE TV