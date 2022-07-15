Instagram went down again for thousands of users world over

As many as 24,000 users of Meta Platforms' Instagram were facing issues with the platform in the early hours of July 15, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

"We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We are working to get things back to normal and apologise for any inconvenience," a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Also Read:

Downdetector received some 5,000 complaints on Instagram outage. Most issues were resolved by 4 am. Instagram is yet to explain the reason behind this outage, which hasn't happened for the first time.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter had a near three-hour outage that affected as many as 50,000 users at its peak, according to Downdetector.com.

Last year, Meta had a six-hour-long outage that kept WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billions of users.

(With inputs from Reuters)