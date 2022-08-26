Instagram to restrict sensitive content for teens in new update

By CNBCTV18.com

Instagram announced on Thursday that it will limit sensitive content for new teen users by default on the platform with the new updates to its Sensitive Content Control, which limits the options to two for teens — "Standard" and "Less".

"New teens on Instagram under 16-years-old will default into the 'Less' state. For teens already on Instagram, we will send a prompt encouraging them to select the 'Less' experience," the platform said in a blog post.

"This will make it more difficult for young people to come across potentially sensitive content or accounts in Search, Explore, Hashtag Pages, Reels, Feed Recommendations and Suggested Accounts," it added.

In addition, Instagram said it is testing a new way to encourage teens to update their safety and privacy settings.

It will show prompts asking teens to review their settings including — controlling who can reshare their content, who can message and contact them, what content they can see and how they can manage their time spent on Instagram.

"We are continuously developing controls to help people personalise their experience on Instagram," the company said.

The Sensitive Content Control was launched last summer so people could choose how much or how little sensitive content they want to see in their Explore feed from accounts they do not follow.

In addition to Explore, users will now be able to control the amount of sensitive content and accounts they see in Search, Reels, Accounts You Might Follow, Hashtag Pages and In-Feed Recommendations.

To view Sensitive Content Control go to your profile > Settings > Account > Sensitive Content Control.

The Sensitive Content Control generally has three options — “More”, “Standard” and “Less”. “Standard” is the default state, and will prevent people from seeing some sensitive content and accounts. “More” enables people to see more sensitive content and accounts, whereas “Less” means they see less of this content than the default state.