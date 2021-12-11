Instagram to bring back chronological feed by early 2022 but with new features

Instagram recently announced it is working on bringing back the old chronological feed. In a series of QandA stories, on Friday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri answered people’s queries about the return of the chronological feed and also mentioned it while testifying before Congress, on December 8, regarding child safety issues on the social media platform.

When the Instagram application was launched in 2010, it used to have a chronological feed but the company switched to an algorithm-based feed in 2016 and was firm about following it until recently.

The new algorithmic feed prioritised content based on users’ activity to achieve personalisation. Despite the assertion by the company about its advantages, the algorithmic feed did not gain traction from a majority of users. Instagram now says it has been working on reviving the chronological feed and will release it early next year.

How will the chronological feed work?

The big announcement from Adam Mosseri has sparked curiosity about the old feature. However, the new version of the chronological feed would be slightly different from how it used to be before 2016.

According to Adam, the company is experimenting with two different versions of the chronological feed. The first version will provide you with an option to choose favourites, which will be visible right at the top. The other version will show content from feeds of everyone you follow in chronological order on your feed. The feed is currently under the testing phase and will soon be available on the application.

What happens to the current algorithmic feed?

Though it is confirmed that Instagram is reviving the chronological feed, it does not mean the current algorithmic feed will be discontinued, the social media platform has clarified. Rather, the users will get an option to switch to a chronological feed from the algorithmic feed. Adam said that the company still believes that ranking helps people connect with content that is relevant to them and gives users more control over their experience.

Why Instagram switched to algorithmic feed?

Instagram, when launched in 2010, was a photo-sharing application only. So a chronological feed seemed suitable for a single stream of pictures. But as the user base proliferated over time and the amount of content on the application shot up, it gradually became difficult for people to go through all the content from the people they were following. According to the company’s estimates, with the chronological feed, people were missing around 70 percent of the posts on their feed.

This is when Instagram decided to introduce the ranking-based algorithmic feed in 2016. The new feed ranked posts based on the user activity and prioritised content to suit user preferences. Each section of the app – Feed, Explore, Reels – now uses differently coded algorithms to personalise user experience.

Also Read: WhatsApp update may allow you to edit the recipients before sending media