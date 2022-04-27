Cross
Latest News
Instagram tests out ‘pinned’ grid view feature, to roll out soon

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The pinned grid feature, which has reportedly been in testing for months, will allow users to pin certain posts to the top of their profiles, sparing their followers the effort of scrolling down years’ worth of older content for that specific post.

Meta Platforms-owned Instagram is currently testing a feature in which users can “pin” certain posts at the top of their time time in the grid view — which is visible when that user’s profile is opened.
This feature is very similar to “stickied” posts on various online fora, or pinned tweets on Twitter. Instagram says highlighting certain posts at the top of a profile would allow users to get their followers to see older content without having to scroll down years’ worth of older posts.
According to TechCrunch, which received confirmation from Meta, the feature appears to have been in the testing phase for a few months. 
Currently, Instagram allows users to crate story highlights — curating their favourite stories or memories in one reel. This feature can be accessed above profile grids, and influential creators often use the feature to organise popular content like Q&As, resources, event highlights, and more.
