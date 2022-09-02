Instagram tests new features to let users control what they see on the app

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In a recent blog post, Meta said that Instagram is working on a “not interested” button along with other ways to help users personalise the kind of content they want to see on their feeds versus what Instagram algorithms want them to see.

After facing severe backlash in the recent past over the new changes that Instagram is testing, the company said that it would listen to its users to make the app experience better for them. One of them is this new feature that the platform is said to be trying. The “not interested” button is not something new and has been around on various platforms including YouTube, to help users get rid of any kind of content that they would not prefer on their feeds.

“By tapping Not Interested, it removes the post from your feed immediately, and we’ll suggest fewer posts like it in the future. When you see a post that is not interesting to you, tap the X at the top right of the post. Alternatively, you can tap the three-dot menu and then tap Not Interested,” Meta said in the blog post.

The company also said that it will soon start testing the ability where users can tell Instagram that they don’t want to see suggested posts with certain words, phrases or emojis in the caption or hashtags. “Whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant, or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you,” the post added.

Users will also be able to snooze suggested posts for 30 days. To snooze suggested posts, tap the X on the top right corner, and then tap Snooze all suggested posts for 30 days.

Instagram will also soon allow you to add accounts that you like to “Favorites” so you will see their posts higher and more often. You can have a dedicated feed just for your Favorites as well.

While the platform is still continuing its pursuit to become more video-first, at least it is now taking into consideration what its audience wants from it. Maybe now we can live in a world where the new Instagram is not as much annoying.

