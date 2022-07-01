Instagram tests converting video posts into Reels

Instagram is now testing a change wherein it converts the video posts of public accounts to Reels. The platform is going to focus solely on Reels and revolve the entire interface around that. The change is being tested for select users as of now in an attempt to simplify the design of the app.

Since it is easier to discover Reels than regular video posts, this change will give public accounts a broader audience, Instagram said. What the app will do is turn a public account’s video into Reels and it will be available for everyone to see. Along with that, users will also be able to use the audio in the Reel to remix it and share their own version of the same.

Users will also have the option of not sharing their audio with others to stop the misuse of the audio.

For private accounts, most things will be the same except that only their followers will be able to view their Reel.

In a recent internal memo that Chief Product Officer Chris Cox shared with the Meta employees, he mentioned how the company will be focusing on monetising Reels, among other things.