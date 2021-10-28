Instagram rolls out link stickers for all users; here's how to share in Stories

Instagram’s much-loved link feature is now available for all its users irrespective of how many followers they have. The feature allows users to share external URLs on ‘Stories’ in sticker form. Instagram had been doing a test run of the feature since June this year, but it was rolled out to all its users only on October 27. The company announced the development via Twitter.

Earlier, the link stickers were only available to verified accounts or those with a large number of followers. But the Facebook-owned social media giant recently threw it open to the public, attributing the move to its strategy of allowing people to share what matters to them.

The new link feature will replace the swipe up feature, which until now helped direct users to the desired URL. The swipe up feature was discontinued in August.

The new feature is only available for Stories, and as of now, Instagram does not plan to extend it to the main feed or any other function.

The development is a great move for small businesses and individuals who want to engage with their followers better. It can be used to direct potential buyers to a product or service that the user wishes to promote, thereby giving small businesses the advantage of using Instagram to generate direct traffic to their websites.

To use the new feature, you need to first upload content on ‘Stories.’ Then search for the link tool in the navigation bar and enter the URL you want to share. You can adjust the placement of the link to suit your design.

No place for hate

The social media player is also clear on its take on those spreading hate speech or misinformation using the new feature. Accounts that are repeatedly in violation of the app’s policies on such matters will be put under review and lose access if they fail to comply.